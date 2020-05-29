After being postponed in mid-April, the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open has been officially cancelled.

It was set to be the fourth stop on the MacKenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada June 25 to 28, however, it was announced Friday that the entire 2020 tour has been scrapped.

Paradise Canyon Open Tournament Director Doug McLaughlin says “we fully support the decision to cancel the 2020 season” and that “our primary responsibility is the safety of our community and we feel like this is the right decision for everybody involved.”

MacKenzie Tour Executive Director Scott Pritchard says “with growing uncertainty surrounding the border and quarantine regulations, among other factors, we have been in consistent communication with all of our events and believe this decision ensures the safety of the community.” He adds “we are going to use this time to work alongside all of our events to come back stronger in 2021.”

The 2020 season was set to be the MacKenzie Tour’s eighth season with 13 scheduled events.

The MacKenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada is a series of tournaments played across Canada and the U.S. each summer which feature up-and-comers on the path to the PGA TOUR.