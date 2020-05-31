Still no sign of a missing man who was last seen in Lethbridge back in the fall.

Police and family and fiends have been searching for 26 year old Marshal Iwaasa since November. He was supposed to have headed back to Calgary after visiting family in Lethbridge, however his burned out pick-up truck was found hundreds of kilometres away in a remote area north of Squamish, BC.

Pemberton RCMP say over the past few months their officers have continued to follow up on any additional information received and work with investigators here in Alberta.

As of recent weeks with improved weather, officers went up the mountain to the snow line with bikes, police dogs have searched the area near where Iwaasa’s truck was found and nothing has been located.

Pemberton RCMP Sergeant Sascha Banks says they’ve worked extensively with Lethbridge Police and Iwaasa’s family and they have yet to find answers. Mounties are asking people travelling in that remote area of BC more frequently this summer to give them a call if they find anything of interest.

Iwaasa’s family said back in February they had new information at that time that after leaving his mother’s home November 17, 2019 Marshall was still in Lethbridge. They say the following morning (Nov. 18) he was in the city’s industrial area on the north side. On a Facebook post, the family stated they didn’t know what he was doing during that time or if he was alone.

Searches organized by Iwaasa’s family have also been conducted previously in the Lethbridge River Valley area as well to no avail.

Anyone with information on Marshall Iwaasa is asked to contact Lethbridge Police, Calgary Police, or Pemberton RCMP.