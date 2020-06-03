The City of Lethbridge has been asked to support a bid to host the 2022 Canadian Men’s Curling Championship.

The City has played host to pretty much every major curling event except for the Brier, which is often referred to the biggest and most highly-anticipated.

Kirk Mearns with the Lethbridge Curling Club says a $1 million investment from City Council would bring back a massive return locally.

“The Brier has proven, especially over the last ten years and especially the last five years, it really does drive huge economic growth into the community,” says Mearns. “We could see a $10 million to $15 million return on that $1 million investment.”

If Council was to support the bid and Lethbridge were to win, the Brier would be held between March 4-13, 2022 at the ENMAX Centre.

Mearns also says the arena’s biggest tenant, the Lethbridge Hurricanes, supports the Brier bid and is completely on board with it.

Councillors are expected to make a decision on June 15th.