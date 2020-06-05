The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division is making some cuts heading into the new school year this fall.

The Board of Trustees passed the 2020-21 budget this week showing a shortfall of $1.8 million.

A total of 83% of Holy Spirit’s revenues come from the Alberta government and officials note that’s not sufficient to cover wage increases for teachers and support staff.

Nor will it cover increases for a number of other non-wage costs such as insurance, utilities, software licensing and hardware, as well as the unknown costs anticipated from school re-entry after the COVID-19 global pandemic

Holy Spirit will not be cutting teaching staff this fall, however 21 positions are being slashed in other areas, 20% of those will be in the division’s main office.

Superintendent Ken Sampson says in addressing this shortfall, it’s been imperative to keep cuts away from students in the classrooom as much as possible. “We’ve worked diligently to reduce wherever possible and find efficiencies in other areas. As a result, some challenging restructuring and reductions of staff have taken place in all areas of the school division.”

The Holy Spirit School Division is expected student enrolment to increase in September by about 130 kids.