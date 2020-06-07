A notable jump in new COVID-19 cases across Alberta between Friday (June 5) and Saturday (June 6), compared to data from the past week.

A total of 40 news cases have been confirmed in the province, including at least one case in each Alberta Health Services (AHS) zone.

There are three new COVID-19 cases in the South Zone. Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Brooks are each reporting one new case. There are currently 18 active cases out of 1,246 total confirmed cases in the South Zone.

Within the last week, the number of new cases in Alberta were mostly reported in the mid-teens or lower each day.

No new deaths have been reported in the past day.

There are 7,138 confirmed cases in Alberta to date, however, more than 93% of those have recovered. As of Saturday (June 6), there are 44 people in hospital battling the virus, six are in the ICU.

More than 287,000 tests have been completed since the pandemic began in March.