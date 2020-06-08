The Lethbridge School Division is asking for parent feedback on what the next school year could look like.

A 17 question survey has been posted on the school division’s website here: Lethbridge School Division Parent Survey

Last week, the public district released a Re-entry Brief, saying it’s hopeful it can work with parents, students and the community to plan and address challenges when school starts again this fall.

Last month, Alberta’s Education Minister presented three different scenarios. Superintendent Cheryl Gilmore stated a few weeks ago the most likely scenario would be a “blended” model, especially if there are public health order still in place.

Students haven’t attended in-school classes since things were shut down in mid-March due to COVID-19.

The Lethbridge School Division says this online survey will help it structure learning in the best way possible.