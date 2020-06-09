Lethbridge’s Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden is set to open on Thursday.

The popular tourist attraction is starting its summer season about a month later than usual due to COVID-19.

And while there may be a few new policies in place, officials say Nikka Yuko aims to provide the same peace and serenity guests have come to know.

Only 50 people will be allowed in the garden per hour and only ten will be permitted at a time in the Visitors Centre and tea pavilion.

All guests are being asked to respect physical distancing protocols as well.

Guided tours are not being offered at the moment.

Nikka Yuko will be open Thursday to Monday 10am to 5pm and closed to the public Tuesdays and Wednesdays.