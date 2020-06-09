Multiple charges are pending against a youth after mounties from B.C. and Alberta worked together to track down a dangerous driver.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP say they received a request for assistance from Elk Valley RCMP just before 9:30 am Monday (June 8).

A vehicle linked to multiple complaints about dangerous driving through manned construction zones was heading toward Alberta.

Mounties in the Crowsnest Pass deployed a tire deflation device and took over the pursuit along Highway 3 for about 10 kilometres before the suspect vehicle hit a guard rail in Coleman.

The youth driver was taken to hospital as a precaution before being released to a parent. Charges are pending.