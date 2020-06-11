The Prime Minister started his daily address Thursday (June 11) blaming the Conservatives for standing against the bill for the one-time $600 support for Canadians living with Disabilities.

Justin Trudeau said all parties agreed on the legislation, except for the Conservative party, who he says, “didn’t even allow the house to debate it.”

Trudeau then revealed another $133 million to support Indigenous businesses in protecting jobs and helping communities weather COVID-19.

He says $11 -million will help small and community-owned Indigenous businesses and $16 million is for the tourism industry.

Trudeau also said later, the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities will be making public the amounts of funding announced last week as part of the accelerated municipal funding.

These funds will be available for communities, and according to Trudeau, the federal government has already delivered this money to the provinces and territories.