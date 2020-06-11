Lethbridge Fire and EMS Photo Credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com

A west side fire destroying a barn and damaging a holiday trailer early Thursday morning

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services were called out to the 200 block of 30th street west at around 3am.

A Lethbridge Herald news carrier discovered the blaze and alerted the owner.

23 firefighters from four stations responded and found the barn fully involved with flames and needed neighbouring fire departments to supply water from tanker trucks.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this point.