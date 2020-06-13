RCMP Major Crimes has charged a second person with murder in relation to the deaths of a Nobleford volunteer firefighter and his uncle.

39 year old Jacob Sansom and his uncle, 57 year old Maurice Cardinal of Bonnyville, were found dead on a rural road, outside of a parked truck, near Glendon on March 28.

The two men were hunting and fishing in that area at the time.

Mounties allege two vehicles had come to a stop on the road around 9:30pm March 27 and that a verbal and then physical confrontation ensued.

Investigators say a third vehicle arrived on the scene and several shots were fired, resulting in the deaths of Sansom and Cardinal.

Shortly after the incident, 31 year old Anthony Bilodeau of Glendon, turned himself into police and was charged with two counts of second degree murder.

On Saturday, June 13 RCMP Major Crimes announced charges had been laid, in consultation with the office of the Crown counsel, against 56 year old Roger Bilodeau of Glendon.

He too, is facing two counts of second degree murder and is due in St. Paul Provincial Court June 18.