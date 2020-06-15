Bus riders in Lethbridge can now book their trips online as the City continues with its ride-by-reservation system.

In addition to requesting rides by phone, you’ll now be able to book rides directly into the software system that schedules the transit routes, providing for a more streamlined process and offering more timely information.

Transit rides can be booked here: Ride-by-Reservation

The City of Lethbridge also notes that while regular public transit operations were allowed to re-start last week as part of stage two of Alberta’s relaunch strategy, guidelines outlining health and safety regulations for transit have still not been released by the province.

Officials note that the ride-by-reservation system is the safest option right now for the public and drivers until further direction is given.