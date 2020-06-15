Alberta’s Health Minister has announced the State of Public Health Emergency is lapsing in this province.

Tyler Shandro however says the fight against COVID-19 is not over.

He reiterates that letting the state of emergency end does not remove or impact the existing public health orders put in place by Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

There were 20 new cases reported in the past day, two of them in the South Zone.

An additional COVID-19 related death was also confirmed in Brooks, the ninth in that community.

Alberta’s total number of novel coronavirus deaths is now at 151.

Of Alberta’s total cases, 92 per cent have recovered.