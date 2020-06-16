The federal government is extending Canada Emergency Response Benefits (CERB) by eight weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Tuesday (June 16) during his daily briefing. This extension is for people who cannot find work, or can’t go back to their jobs because they haven’t reopened yet.

Trudeau says the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. “There is a long journey ahead and some sectors will be able to bounce back quicker than others.”

For people who tapped into the CERB payments at the beginning of April, the $2,000 payments would have ended in the first week of July.