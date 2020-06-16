If you’ve been planning a car trip to the U.S. over the first part of this summer, good luck.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying Tuesday (June 16) the federal government has reached an agreement with the United States to extend the land border shut down to non-essential travel.

“Canada and the United States have once again agreed to extend, by 30 days to July 21st, the current measures in place along our border,” says Trudeau. “This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe”.

The current border closure was set to expire this Sunday, June 21st.

Land crossings remain open only for the movement of essential goods and for people who cross the border for work.