The deadline is fast approaching for applications for the City of Lethbridge utility payment deferral program.

To help residents struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City put a hold on its standard arrears collection and disconnection process and stopped penalty fees.

The deadline to apply for the utilities deferral is this Thursday, June 18th.

Customers who want to take part should call 311. Those out of Lethbridge can call 403-320-3111.

City Staff is also contacting some people who are backed up in making utility payments to see if they want to be part of the program.

For those residents and businesses enrolled, the deferred balance will be divided into 12 equal utility payments, to be paid over one year.