Waterton Park staff lift the crossing gates Tuesday morning to officially reopen the Red Rock Parkway to vehicles. Photo credit to Water Lakes National Park on Twitter.

Some very good news for those who love the sights and sounds of Waterton Lakes National Park.

The Red Rock Parkway is open again to all vehicle traffic as of Tuesday, June 16th.

Anyone heading to Waterton is asked to please obey all speed limits and signage.

The parkway has been open to cyclists, walkers and hikers, however vehicle traffic had been off limits due to construction as well as other factors over the past several months.

Waterton Park reopened to all visitors earlier this month after a long shut down due to COVID-19.

For more information on what’s open and what’s not at the local national park, visit Parks Canada/Waterton website.