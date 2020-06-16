Money and drugs seized by ALERT & Lethbridge Police June 11, 2020. Credit to LPS Crime Suppression Team on Twitter.

Three people are facing drug charges after Lethbridge Police searched a home here in the city as well as in Raymond last week.

A vehicle stop on Thursday led to the arrest of a man and a woman while another woman was arrested at a home along Stafford Road North.

Police say she was in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.

Officers also searched a home in Raymond but learned the male suspect, who had been living there, was recently evicted from the property.

In total, police seized meth, fentanyl, and cocaine worth more than $2,600 as well as drug paraphernalia, $3,200 cash and a BMW.

30 year old Andrew Glenn Whiteford of Raymond is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance while 40 year old Abby Girard of Lethbridge and Sarah Smith of Okotoks are each facing a single count of possession of a controlled substance.

All three accused are due in court in September.