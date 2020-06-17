Local food banks are thanking the community for over 17,000 pounds of food that was donated during last weekend’s Target Hunger campaign.

Financial contributions were also accepted bringing the final value of donations to almost $47,000.

While donations were down substantially from last year’s 42,000 pounds of food, organizers note that community members have been generous since the beginning of the public health crisis with many giving online.

This was also the first year that Target Hunger did not require volunteers to deliver the traditional Yellow Bags to every household as a way to try to reduce single use plastics.

Interfaith Food Bank Executive Director, Danielle McIntyre, admits the yellow bag is such a visual reminder for the food drive, adding they’ll be reviewing community feedback for future events.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the Target Hunger 2020 Survey.