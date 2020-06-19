Former NHL player Daniel Carcillo is spearheading a class-action lawsuit against the Canadian Hockey League on behalf of players who allegedly suffered abuse while playing major junior hockey.

Carcillo and Garrett Taylor filed a statement of claim Wednesday (June 17) in Ontario.

Taylor played with the Lethbridge Hurricanes from 2008 to 2010.

The lawsuit alleges that the abuse left Taylor “permanently traumatized.”

The CHL and its three-member organizations, including the Western Hockey League, are listed as defendants….. as are all 60 teams that play under the CHL umbrella.

A statement from Koskie Minsky LLP, the law firm representing Carcillo and Taylor say the action “is on behalf of children aged 15-17 who were sexually and physically assaulted…. hazed and otherwise abused while away from home and playing for CHL teams.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

(Story files from the Canadian Press)