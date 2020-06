A severe thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for the following areas Friday:

Claresholm, Okotoks, Fort Macleod, Cardston, Waterton, Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms will continue to develop along the foothills this afternoon and early evening. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe.