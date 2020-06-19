Transportation Minister Ric McIver joned Premier Kenney Friday in making the announcement. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.

The Alberta government is providing more money Friday (June 19) for infrastructure projects in cities and towns across the province.

Premier Jason Kenney was joined by Transportation Minister Ric McIver to announce an additional 200 million dollars.

Kenney says this money for local transportation infrastructure and waterworks projects will get thousands of Albertans back to work.

“Albertans in every corner of the province are facing real challenges as our economy recovers from COVID-19 and our municipalities rely on strong local infrastructure to attract investment and grow their economies. As we move ahead with Alberta’s relaunch, this additional investment will go a long way to helping rural municipalities get back on their feet and back to work,” says Kenney.

Some of the projects which will see money in Alberta include local bridges, roads and community airports and making improvements to water supply and treatment facilities.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver says this additional infrastructure stimulus funding is just one part of the province’s economic recovery plan by significantly increasing funding for well-used infrastructure and water grant programs for our municipalities.

“It makes sense to flow stimulus funding into our municipalities through existing programs that communities are familiar with, that build and rebuild roads, bridges, and water infrastructure that communities need constructed and fixed,” stated McIver on Friday.

About $50 million in additional Strategic Transportation Infrastructure (STIP) funding will go to municipalities across Alberta to support 69 projects and about 480 jobs. The program funds bridge improvements, upgrades to resource roads and community airports and other municipal initiatives.

About $150 million will support 55 water and wastewater improvement projects and approximately 1,300 jobs.