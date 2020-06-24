Six people have been charged in connection with the assault of a 47 year old man late Tuesday night (June 23).

Lethbridge Police say they were called to Galt Gardens around 11:30 pm after reports of a large disturbance.

A woman took of video of the fight and gave that to police. It showed a group of people assaulting a man in the park and during the overnight hours officers were able to track down six suspects.

58 year old Alden Blackplume, 48 year old Ernest Crane Chief, 33 year old Dustin Okimaw, 28 year old Angela Spearchief, 46 year old Ruby Standing Alone, and 34 year old Bill Wolf Child are all facing charges of assault.

LPS say the assault took place following a verbal exchange between the victim and the group in the park who were unknown to him.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.