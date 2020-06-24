The Piikani First Nation adopting a new bylaw this week in order to protect the welfare of animals on reserve land and to ensure the safety of residents.

Chief and Council say dogs have a particularly long-standing significance in Piikani culture and traditions, and the bylaw, which is now in effect, lays out several new rules for their care and control.

A maximum of four adult dogs are allowed per household, and owners are responsible for making sure they’re well-behaved, including controlling barking and ensuring they’re not aggressive to other people or animals.

Dogs that are acting or are being housed contrary to the bylaw may be seized and impounded by animal control officers.

Provisions are also outlined for the destruction of dangerous animals that have hurt or killed others.