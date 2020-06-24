The City of Lethbridge wants to know what’s important to you when it comes to recreation and culture in the community.

As work begins on a new Rec and Culture Master Plan, the City is calling on residents for input.

Starting this week, postcards printed with a unique code will be delivered to Lethbridge homes. This code will allow residents to log on and complete an online survey and the results will directly impact the new Master Plan.

For more information on this project and to access the household survey visit the Get Involved Lethbridge website. at this link: Rec & Culture Survey