Items seized by Lethbridge Police during Tuesday's bust. Photo credit to LPS Crime Suppression Team.

Three people are facing charges after Lethbridge Police recovered a stolen vehicle, weapons, cash and a small quantity of drugs from a south side motel.

Members of the Crime Suppression Team were out Tuesday afternoon (June 23) when they located a stolen vehicle. The suspect pulled into a motel parking lot along Mayor Magrath Drive where her entered a room with two women.

The man was arrested once he left a short while later.

Police seized cash, small quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as the keys from the stolen vehicle. A search of the truck resulted in the seizure of an extendable baton, large knife, and fake drivers licence .

After police searched the room, officers found and seized additional pre-portioned narcotics, assorted drug paraphernalia, and a tazer.

40 year old Paul Wayne McCarthy of Coalhurst faces several charges and remains in custody awaiting a June 25th court date.

Meanwhile, 24 year old Shawntaya Iron Shirt of Lehtbridge and 26 year old Kayla Robertson of Coalhurst face several charges of their own.

Both women have been released and will appear in court September 24th.

(Written by Riley Kubic, MyLethbridgeNow.com)