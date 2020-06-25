Lethbridge residents are being reminded that legitimate organizations will never ask for payment in bitcoin, gift cards, or pre-paid credit cards.

A 30 year old woman was scammed out of $5,000 earlier this week after an unknown man contacted her to say her Social Insurance Number had been compromised and fraudulent accounts opened in her name.

The caller told the woman to withdraw money from her accounts and deposit them into a bitcoin machine and that he or the police would be in touch once her accounts were secure.

Later that day, the woman got a text indicating she had been scammed and that she should call the police.

The LPS is asking residents to be wary of phone calls from anyone claiming a debt is owed, especially if the caller is demanding an unusual form of payment like a bitcoin transfer, gift cards, pre-paid credit cards or wire transfers.

To confirm the legitimacy of the call, hang up and contact the agency the caller claims to represent, directly.