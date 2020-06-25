Lethbridge residents are being asked for their opinions on the future of a performing arts centre.

A study was conducted ten years ago which, at that time, determined existing facilities were inadequate for current day-performances both in venue design and availability.

It contained a needs assessment and recommendations, a business plan, a building program and a schematic design.

The City says despite recent upgrades to the Yates Memorial Theatre, that facility is constantly booked and there is a demand for additional performing arts space.

You can fill out the roughly ten minute online survey by going to the Get Involved Lethbridge website here: Performing Arts Centre Survey

The survey will be available there until July 13th.