The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) says a review of its current policies and practices will be getting underway shortly as a response to recent allegations of abuse contained in a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed last week by Garret Taylor, a former player on the 2008-09 Lethbridge Hurricanes and former NHLer Daniel Carcillo. The statement of claim “is on behalf of children aged 15-17 who were sexually and physically assaulted, hazed and otherwise abused while away from home and playing for CHL teams.”

The CHL says it’s taking the historic allegations very seriously, but adds it doesn’t believe that’s “indicative of the leading experience players receive in the CHL today.”

The league says its board of directors agreed Thursday (June 26) to appoint an independent review panel which will look into its zero tolerance policies in regard to hazing, abuse, harassment and bullying as well as allegations that players don’t feeling comfortable reporting inappropriate behaviour.

That review is expected to be complete before the beginning of the 2020-21 season.