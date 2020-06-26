The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division is making a big change to bus transportation this fall which could impact a number of students.

Superintendent Ken Sampson says while there is still a lot that needs to be determined when it comes to back-to-school in September, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevent challenges.

A decision has now been made by Holy Spirit to only provide busing to and from school for students who live 2.4 km or more away from their designated school.

Sampson says they understand this is not ideal and inconveniences many families. The move is being made in order to provide transportation in a way that ensures the safety of students within the Catholic Division. “Our division staff have been working closely with our transportation partners to address the physical distancing guidelines set out by the Alberta Government”.

The hope is this busing arrangement will only be temporary.

Holy Spirit families eligible for transportation will be receiving a survey in early August to help the school district establish rider lists and routes.