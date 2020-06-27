Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Claresholm, Vulcan, Brooks areas.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon in southwestern Alberta. These thunderstorms will move eastward into southeastern Alberta before weakening tonight.