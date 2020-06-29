Lethbridge's new Chief of Police Shahin Mehdizadeh. Photo courtesy of City of Lethbridge.

Lethbridge has a new Chief of Police.

On Monday, City Council ratified the appointment of Shahin Mehdizadeh, who was unanimously chosen for the position by the Lethbridge Police Commission.

He is currently serving as the RCMP Chief Superintendent for the Central Alberta District which includes a large geographic area encompassing 24 detachments and several First Nations communities.

Mehdizadeh brings more than 30 years of experience with the RCMP and has been in leadership roles for the past 15 years.

He says he’s “looking forward to joining a strong team at the Lethbridge Police Service and working together to build on the great works that is already happening” adding “taking ideas from both inside the police service and from our community will help enhance public safety and bring the best service to Lethbridge residents.

Mehdizadeh will officially take on the role of Lethbridge’s Police Chief on August 31st.

It was left vacant last July with the departure of Chief Rob Davis and filled on an interim basis last October by Chief Scott Woods.