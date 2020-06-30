As of Tuesday (June 30), the province is allowing even larger groups to gather outdoors.

Since the second stage of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy began in early June, only 100 people were allowed to get together in outdoor settings, but now that has been bumped up to 200. That new limit applies to community events like festivals, firework displays, sporting events and other outdoor performances.

While Alberta Health says outdoor events have a lower risk of COVID-19 transmission, it also notes that it will continue to monitor cases and adjust gathering limits as required.

The province continues to remind Albertans, as well, that physical distancing requirements remain in effect.