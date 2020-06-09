.Alberta is moving forward with Stage 2 of its Relaunch Strategy a week sooner than initially planned.

Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday saying this is due to strong testing data which shows active COVID-19 cases are lower than expected.

He says Albertans have demonstrated the care and common sense needed to move forward with our relaunch earlier. “Our data tells us our active cases are low, hospitalizations are trending downward and people are taking action to protect those most vulnerable and prevent the spread of the virus. We will continue to move forward together to overcome any tough times ahead, but responsible Albertans should be proud of the vigilance they have shown to date”.

As of Friday, June 12 public libraries, movie theatres, and wellness services like massage therapy and acupuncture can reopen as can gyms, fitness centres, bingo halls, casinos and indoor sports.

Several of those elements were originally part of Stage 3 and have been moved up.