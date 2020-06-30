Alberta’s UCP government is providing a pile of money for a long planned redevelopment at Lethbridge Exhibition Park.

Premier Jason Kenney was in the city Tuesday afternoon (June 30) and was joined by Ag Minister Devin Dreeshan and Mayor Chris Spearman.

Kenney says the province will be contributing $27.8 million to the project, aiming to make Lethbridge a world class agri-food hub. “Alberta’s agriculture and agri-food sector is a cornerstone of our economic recovery plan. This investment will help get Albertans back to work now and will fuel the long-term growth of Alberta’s dynamic agriculture industry.”

The project will generate 400 construction jobs and an estimated 50 incremental jobs after completion. It’s also estimated the exhibition’s ongoing economic impact will grow to $70 million annually across this region.

Mayor Chris Spearman says the City of Lethbridge welcomes this major investment investment. “We see this project as an economic catalyst that will lead to greater investment and job creation as agricultural industries further develop in the city and the region. We are proud to be recognized as part of Canada’s premier food corridor and look forward to strengthening that position with this project.”

The expansion will also more than double Exhibition Park’s capacity, attracting more and larger national and international events.

The total cost of the entire redevelopment at the exhibition is estimated at around $90 million.

The project targets:

A 22% increase in event capacity

A food production capacity increase of more than 10 times the current amount

Exhibition Park, also known as the Lethbridge and District Exhibition, is Alberta’s fourth-oldest agricultural society

As well, the province says there will be enhanced incubation opportunities for local producers to build their business and sell their products nationally and internationally.

The Lethbridge Exhibition has been planning this project for the past 14 years.