Premier Jason Kenney was joined by local mayors and members of the Highway 3 Twinning Development Association in Taber Thursday. Photo credit to Government of Alberta livestream

Alberta’s United Conservative government is going to turn money into pavement here in southern Alberta.

After years of advocating and studies, the long-awaited twinning of Highway 3 will be getting underway next year.

Premier Jason Kenney was in Taber Thursday morning (July 2) to announce the province will twin 46 km of Highway 3 between Taber and Burdett. “This over $150 million investment will create over 750 direct and indirect jobs, will make the Crowsnest safer for the nearly 4,000 people who drive this section every day, will boost the efficiency of transportation in the region, contributing to long-term growth here in southern Alberta.”

This project, which has been 20 years in the making, is part of the government’s $10 billion economic recovery plan announced last week. Planning and design work is starting right now and construction to begin in 2021.

The local agriculture industry here in the south has been behind this project for a long time as well. Transportation Minister Ric McIver says the agri-business sector is a key part of Alberta’s economic recovery. “That’s why we are investing in critical infrastructure that creates jobs now and ensures that we can support the growth of this important sector. Twinning Highway 3 makes the roads safer, more efficient, and gets Albertans working when jobs are needed most.”

Premier Kenney was joined Thursday in Taber by Transportation Minister Ric McIver, local MLA Grant Hunter, members of the Highway 3 Twinning Development Association, and local mayors.