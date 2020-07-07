A 59 year old man from Okotoks is dead following a crash early Tuesday morning (July 7) south of Calgary.

RCMP officers were called out around 5:15 am to a two-vehicle collision along Highway 2 near Okotoks. Mounties say a pick-up truck heading southbound crashed into an eastbound car.

The driver of the car was killed, while the 36 year old Calgary man driving the truck suffered minor injuries.

Officers from three detachments as well EMS responded to the scene.

Police say all contributing factors are being considered as to what took place. The crash remains under investigation.