The ARCHEs-run Supervised Consumption Site in Lethbridge. Photo credit to Google Maps.

The organization which operates Lethbridge’s Supervised Consumption Site (SCS) says it’ll be making some immediate changes following an organizational review.

Back in May, the board of directors at ARCHES secured a local company, Collaborative Services to delve into the organization.

ARCHES says it’s become apparent it needs to facilitate big change, while working towards goals that take into account consideration of the entire community.

Some of the changes taking place right now include:

A new streamlined Organizational Structure with extensive operational oversight;

Implementation of new Board recruitment strategies and policies;

Improved ‘Good Neighbour’ policies working to improve the look, safety, debris and impact of the Supervised Consumption Site (SCS);

Improved collaboration with Lethbridge Police & EMS;

Ensuring a consistent and responsible compensation policy that is in line with similar organizations in terms of size, structure, and feasibility;

Enhanced financial oversight;

Recommitment to the original harm reduction strategies;

Renewed focus on all other areas of current programming; and,

Appropriate and professional communication policies involving the public, media, government officials, and partners.

ARCHES notes it’s no secret its had its fair share of recent struggles which has put pressure on the community, partners, funders, and staff.

The organization says it’s clients have always remained a top priority, however ARCHES recognizes it is also time to make Lethbridge a priority as well.

Additionally, ARCHES says it is looking towards future change that will include: