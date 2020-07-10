Signs like these are posted at Lethbridge rec facilities to remind patrons of public health guidelines in place. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Riley Kubic)

Phase 2 of the provinces re-launch plan is underway.

Which means some recreation facilities will gradually re-open, but not without new rules and registration requirements.

Lethbridge pools and arenas re-opening will have to adhere to public health guidelines in order to operate safely and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Recreation Services Manager, Jason Freund says they’ll be taking things day by day. “We’re looking for that feedback as people come though. Unfortunately the reality of the situation is as people come in we are not able to be as flexible as we normally are. We are following guidelines and if we don’t follow those guidelines, the authorities-at-be can shut our facilities down.”

Both Stan Siwik Pool and Henderson Outdoor Pool will open their doors again with two significant changes. All visitors must pre-book their swim time at least one hour in advance. Online registration is strongly encouraged, but swim times can also be reserved over the phone.

Swimmers must also be prepared to enter and leave the facility in their swimming clothes, as change rooms must remain closed due to public health guidelines. Stan Siwik will open Saturday, July 11. Advanced booking is available for 60 minute, 90 minute, or 120 minute slots. Swimming lessons will resume later in July.

Henderson Pool will re-open Sunday, July 19. Advanced booking is available for 90 minute slots from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m- weather permitting. Westminster Pool will open on Saturday, July 18. Pre-registration is not required but the number of visitors allowed will be limited.

The ice arenas at ATB Centre will open on Saturday, July 11. There is no public skating at this time and ice time must be booked in advance over the phone.

The following facilities will remain closed until further notice.