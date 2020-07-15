Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Jason Luan. Photo credit Government of Alberta YouTube channel.

The government of Alberta earmarking $25-million for five recovery communities – a holistic approach to mental health and addiction.

The facilities will add 400 treatment beds to the province which is a 30-per cent increase in current capacity.

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Jason Luan says recovery communities focus on the whole person and overall lifestyle changes rather than just abstinence from drug use.

He says the approach is used in more than 65 countries around the world.

The investment is part of Alberta’s Economic Recovery Plan.

Locations of the recovery communities weren’t announced on Wednesday, with Luan saying those details are still being finalized based on community need.