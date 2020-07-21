Lethbridge College is helping students prepare for what happens next with two free student success courses for both new and returning students.

Interim Associate Dean of Student Affairs, Lindsay Workman says with this being an academic year unlike any other, students need resources to help them smoothly transition into their courses. “We’ve developed courses that will give them key tools and skills to help them succeed in the year ahead.”

The first course is designed for students entering post-secondary for the first time, while the second course is open to students of any kind.

The college is preparing for a fall semester offered in a flexible learning environment. Anyone wanting to learn more about program delivery this fall is encouraged to visit the college’s FAQ page.