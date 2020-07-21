Edmonton’s professional football team is changing its name.

A news release Tuesday, July 21 states “The Edmonton Eskimo Football Club board of directors has made the decision to discontinue the use of the word ‘Eskimo’ in the team’s name.”

In the release, the team acknowledged views regarding the team name are shifting and will begin a “comprehensive engagement process” to find a new name.

The team says the process will involve research and “input from season seat holders, casual ticket purchasers and partners.”

In the meantime, the club will use the names EE Football Team and Edmonton Football Team.

Earlier this month, insurance company Belairdirect, which also sponsors Commonwealth Stadium’s 50/50 draw, said it would drop its sponsorship should a name change not occur.

Edmonton’s decision follows a team announcement that a review of the nickname was ongoing and comes on the heels of the Washington National Football League franchise ceasing the use of its nickname, one derogatory towards Indigenous people.

(With files from TSN)