The McDonald’s on Mayor Magrath Drive was closed briefly on Thursday (July 24), after an employee reported that they tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on July 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and reported on Thursday (July 24) that they had tested positive.

In an emailed statement, McDonald’s Canada says its top priority is to protect the heath and well-being of its workers and guests, making the decision to immediately shut down that Lethbridge location.

The company says a certified third party has thoroughly cleaned the restaurant and it has since re-opened. However, any crew members that were in close contact with the confirmed COVID-19 case have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.

McDonald’s also says any guests that visited the Mayor Magrath Drive location on July 18 should follow directions from Alberta Health Services to ensure their safety.