Police believe Lewis Pierce White is missing in the Creston/Yahk area. (Supplied by B.C. RCMP)

UPDATE:

A 33 year old Lethbridge man, who was previously reported missing, has been found deceased in B.C. The body of Lewis White was located earlier Monday (July 27) by Creston RCMP.

Lewis was last seen in Lethbridge on July 23 when he left for a B.C. destination. He was reported missing when he did not arrive as scheduled. The matter does not appear to be criminal in nature and the B.C. Coroner’s Office now has carriage of the investigation.

No further information will be released.

BACKGROUND:

Lethbridge Police and RCMP in B.C.’s East Kootenays are looking for a missing man.

33 year old Lewis White was last seen on Thursday, July 23rd. LPS say attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful and they’re concerned for his well-being.

White is around 5′ 7″ and 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Meanwhile, RCMP in Creston, BC are also on the look out for White. Mounties say White was travelling to a destination in British Columbia, but never arrived as scheduled and his vehicle, a Wrangler Jeep, was found near Yahk, south of Cranbrook.

RCMP say foul play is not believed to be involved in White’s disappearance, but family and friends said that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

RCMP has been in contact with Creston Search and Rescue, who have been combing the area around where White’s vehicle was found.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lethbridge Police or local RCMP.

(With files from MyEastKootenayNow.com)