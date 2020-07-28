UPDATED to reflect the location of one of the original three missing teens.

Blood Tribe Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens.

Both have gone missing from the Blood Tribe Youth Ranch in the past two and a half weeks.

15 year old Tyler Bird hasn’t been heard from since July 17 and 17 year old Jasilyn Spear Chief was last seen this past Sunday.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Blood Tribe Police or Crime Stoppers.