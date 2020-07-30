The province is expanding asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at community pharmacies thanks to a successful pilot program.

Now, any pharmacy in Alberta that wants to participate, and is able to meet the safety requirements, can offer testing to people who have no symptoms and no known exposure to the virus.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says with cases on the rise, everyone must do their part in the fight against COVID-19 adding testing helps health officials understand more about the spread of the virus here in Alberta.

There were 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Alberta over the past 24 hours and five additional deaths – all at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton.

The South Zone reported 11 new cases – four attributed to Lethbridge, three to the MD of Taber, three to Cardston County and one to the County of Warner.