OKOTOKS, AB – A southern Alberta man was airlifted by STARS to hospital Tuesday morning after he was shot north of Okotoks.

Foothills County RCMP say he was hunting near 80th street east by the banks of the Bow River.

A 62 year old man from Calgary, who was also allegedly out hunting, was arrested at the scene and charged with careless use of a firearm.

He’s due in Okotoks Provincial Court in early February.

His name has not been released.

Mounties say the injured man remains in critical but stable condition in hospital.