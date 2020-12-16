EDMONTON, AB – A much lower COVID-19 provincial positivity rate reported in Alberta on Wednesday.

1,270 people tested positive for the virus over the past day out of just over 17,500 tests for a rate of 7.3 percent.

That’s a substantial decline from the past few weeks where provincial positivity has reached as high as 9.2 percent.

There were however 16 additional deaths over the past 24 hours with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw saying more Albertans have died this year from COVID-19 than from influenza in the past ten years combined.

No additional deaths to report in the South Zone but there were 46 new cases – 16 of them in Lethbridge.

There are now 204 active cases in the city.

