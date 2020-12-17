LETHBRIDGE, AB – With a big push on to support local Lethbridge businesses, even more so now with things curtailed due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions, you’re being encouraged to try out a local delivery service option.

Downtown Lethbridge and the Heart of Our City Committee, in partnership with the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Lethbridge are calling the business directly to place orders and to go and pick-up themselves whenever possible rather than using delivery services.

This is essentially a very local version of Skip The Dishes, however the big difference is it entire supports the use of local delivery.

“We are 100% locally owned and operated, every dollar stays in our local economy,” Lorien Johansen, Executive Assistant, Simply Delivery.

Simply Delivery, a local delivery service, with no-commission fees, has also joined the partnership recognizing the convenience of delivery services as both consumers and businesses look for options to support each other at this time. Customers who download and utilize the Simply Delivery app with any participating business city-wide, will have their delivery fees reduced by 75% by way of a promo code that can be used up to 5 times per customer account.

“Simply Delivery provides online ordering from some of your favourite local businesses, and we stand by our commitment to anything from anywhere by offering custom orders to our guests on our marketplace. It’s not just food, it’s convenience items, grocery and pharmacy pickups, large items and furniture moving, pickup and delivery of household items and gifts, and more,” says Lorien Johansen, Executive Assistant, Simply Delivery. “We are 100% locally owned and operated, every dollar stays in our local economy. We work hard to ensure that your goods are delivered on time, by professional drivers who practice exemplary service.”

Provincial restrictions that were announced December 8th and effective December 13th put a restriction on in-person dining in restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes, and lounges across Alberta, and are expected to be in effect for a minimum of four weeks.

Downtown businesses are encouraged to sign up with Simply Delivery and load their menus and services onto the app. Businesses who do so will have the registration fees waived and be able to offer their products on a platform that will offer a safe contactless (recommended) delivery throughout Lethbridge.

“Now more than ever we need to shop and support local. This partnership with Simply Delivery not only enables downtown and community-wide restaurants to expand their reach to consumers at a reduced rate per delivery, it also gives businesses the opportunity to sign up for the delivery service and have the $250 registration fee waived,” says Tulene Steiestol, Executive Director, Downtown Lethbridge BRZ. “Simply Delivery is simply win-win for local businesses and consumers.”

(With files from joint news release)