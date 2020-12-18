LETHBRIDGE, AB – A candle is said to be the cause of an early morning fire on the west side.

Firefighters from two stations were called to a home on Oxford Road West just before 1am Friday.

When they arrived there was light smoke coming out of the front door and flames were visible out the back kitchen window.

An occupant of the home reported a candle had tipped over in the kitchen.

There were no injuries and damage is estimated to be $80,000.

Residents are being reminded to never leave candles or open flame devices unattended.